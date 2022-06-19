WATCH: Mohammad Amir Brings Out Pushpa Move to Celebrate his First Wicket in T20 Blast 2022

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir made a dynamic debut for the Gloucestershire County team in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast. The left-arm quick, who came in a replacement for pacer Naseem Shah, made a mark with decent bowling figures of 2 for 25, including a maiden over. But what stole the show was his celebration after removing Somerset batter Will Smeed for a duck.

Amir brought out the famous ‘Pushpa’ move after scalping his first wicket for Gloucestershire. The act has already taken over social media while athletes are doing it to celebrate their achievements on the field.

The Pakistani pacer struck on the third delivery of his very first over. He bowled a fuller delivery wide of the off-stump. Smeed looked to guide the ball towards long-off but ended up nicking it to the first slip. After the catch was taken, the Gloucestershire players had a jubilant celebration while Amir did the ‘Pushpa’ move.

The video of the incident was shared on the team’s official Twitter handle. “@iamamirofficial take his first T20 wicket for Glos,” the caption of the video read.

Mohammad Amir picked up his second wicket in the 18th over, dismissing Ben Green for 12. Following his impactful bowling, he ended up as the most economical bowler for the Gloucestershire.

However, the team could pull off a victory against Somerset. Lewis Gregory scored an unbeaten 60 off just 36 balls as Somerset posted 184/6 in 20 overs. In return, Gloucestershire were restricted to 177/8.

Mohammad Amir returned to action after a long break. Back in December 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket. His move cited a massive controversy in Pakistan cricket as he cited differences with the team management that included then head coach Misbah ul Haq and then bowling coach Waqar Yunis. Over time, the Pakistan team management saw an overhaul with Saqlain Mushtaq currently serving as the national team’s head coach.

Quite a lot of Pakistani cricketers are playing for English county teams. Among active players, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are representing Yorkshire. Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah and all-rounder Zafar Gohar are also featuring part in the T20 Blast.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here