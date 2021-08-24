Watch: Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Photobombs Joshua Da Silva During a Pre-Match Interview

The second and last Test match between West Indies and Pakistan is currently underway in Sabina Park of Jamaica and so far this encounter has managed to keep the fans on the edge of their seat. The spectators have witnessed several brilliant performances from both sides. Other than some mind-boggling cricket, the player from both sides also shared a few light moments. One such occasion came during West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva’s pre-match interview ahead of the start of the third day’s game.

Silva was speaking to the on-field commentator when Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan sneaks up on him from behind to tease him. And Da Silva could not help but chuckle at Rizwan’s antics. After that, Rizwan went back to let Silva complete his interview.

After seeing the light moment between Silva and Rizwan, the commentator asked if the West Indies cricketer share a good relationship with the Pakistani player and he said yes.

The video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of West Indies cricket.

“Too funny! Rizwan sneaks up on fellow wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva during his pre-match interview,” West Indies cricket captioned the clip on the microblogging site.

Too funny! Rizwan sneaks up on fellow wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva during his pre-match interview."We're not playing for a draw" - Da Silva #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/Bgj8s2vMrk — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 22, 2021

The fans were also in awe of Silva and Rizwan’s friendship and they soon flooded the post with their comments.

Responding to the pots, a fan wrote, “Rizwan the man with a golden heart!”

Rizwan the man with golden heart !— Rizwanism ! 👑 (@HuzaifaKhanKha4) August 22, 2021

“Wow. WI and Pakistan always had great relationships and this video gives a good example of it,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

Wow. WI Pakistan always had great relation and this video gives a good example of it. Both teams share respect and have fun like friends. Showing the world how the game or any sport should be played.— kalia (@gravitymoney) August 22, 2021

Another cricket enthusiast compared Da Silva with former West Indies great Peter Jeffrey Leroy Dujon.

“Da Silva has a bit of Dujon in him,” the user wrote.

Da Silva has a bit of Dujon in him.— JWB (@whiskyjackburns) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, West Indies need 280 runs on Day 5 to win the second Test match. On the other hand, Pakistan need just nine more wickets to level the two-match Test series 1-1.

