WATCH: Mohammad Shami's Day Out On Tractor Reminds Fans of MS Dhoni

Coming off a commendable performance in the Delhi Test, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, on Monday, was spotted in a lighter mood. Taking time out from cricket, the fast-bowling maestro appeared in a new avatar on his personal Instagram page. Shami dropped a short video on the platform where he could be seen getting his hands on the basics of modern-day farming.

The 32-year-old spent some time driving a tractor to plough his farm field. Shami’s love for four-wheelers is not unknown to his fans and the pacer looked at ease driving the tractor.

The clip opens with Shami occupying the driver’s seat of the tractor. Donning an orange sporty t-shirt and red cap, the Indian cricketer drove the vehicle while also keeping his eyes on the ground to assess the result. After some moments of practice, he picked up the acceleration and went on to ride the tractor circling the field.

Shami captioned the post, “Working every day.”

The pacer’s fans rushed to the comment section of the video to share their reactions. A fan termed Mohammad Shami “a heavy driver,” while another one wrote, “Great work in every field.” A person joked, “Making the pitch for the third match of BGT.”

Among numerous reactions there, a number of fans referred to India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who recently shared some glimpses of his farming activity at his Ranchi firm house. The legendary cricketer was also learning how to drive a tractor, as he mentioned in the caption. The post created much buzz owing to the fact that Dhoni rarely comes active on his social media handles.

Mohammed Shami has been enjoying good form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Though the Indian pitches are known to be handy for spinners, the speedster has already bagged 7 wickets in the first two Tests of the four-match series. He grabbed a four-wicket haul during Australia’s first innings in the Delhi Test.

Australian batters faced enough trouble to negotiate Shami’s exceptional line and length with the new ball. His fiery deliveries uprooted the stumps multiple times. Shami will return to the cricket field in the third Test which is slated to begin on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

