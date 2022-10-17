Watch: Mohammed Shami Rattles Dinesh Karthik Stumps in The Nets

Team India will miss the services of their speedster Jasprit Bumrah at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah was ruled out of the World Cup due to a stress-related back injury. Mohammed Shami has replaced Bumrah in the squad. Shami linked up with the Indian squad in Brisbane ahead of India’s two official warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand. Shami was spotted training with the team at the Gabba. Now a video of Shami’s training session has surfaced on social media. In the video, Shami can be seen bowling full tilt in the nets to Dinesh Karthik. By the look of things, Shami seems ready to perform in the T20 World Cup. The seasoned speedster castled Dinesh Karthik when he attempted to play a scoop shot.

Fans are delighted to see Mohammed Shami bowling well in the nets. The video of Shami getting the better of Dinesh Karthik has gone viral on Twitter.

In the absence of Bumrah, Shami will spearhead India’s bowling attack comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, with Hardik Pandya as the all-round option.

Shami will be a tremendous asset for skipper Rohit Sharma on the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia. The 32-year-old has more than one variation. The wily pacer can employ bouncers and is capable of swinging the ball both ways.

Shami hasn’t played any form of cricket in the last three months. He couldn’t play in India’s home series against Australia and South Africa in September after testing positive for Covid-19. However, Shami has plenty of experience in Australian conditions and is a terrific bowler in the shortest format of the game. His performance in this year’s Indian Premier League is testament to that fact. Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans, picking up 20 wickets in 16 games. Shami played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans’ triumph in the IPL. Fans will hope that Shami will guide the Indian team to victory in the T20 World Cup as well. Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

