WATCH: Mohammed Shami Rattles Stumps in Nets After Recovering From COVID-19

Mohammed Shami has returned to the nets after recovering from COVID-19. The premier pacer has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa but is still in contention to get a place in the T20 World Cup squad if Jasprit Bumrah failed to recover in time from his back injury.

Earlier, Shami also missed the T20I series against Australia after testing COVID-19. The India speedster on Wednesday shared his negative covid report on Instagram which appears to be a picture that has “negative” written over it.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Can Recover in 4 to 6 Weeks As Pacer Diagnosed With Stress Reaction Not Stress Fracture-Report

Shami posted a video on his Instagram account on Saturday where he was seen rattling stumps. “Safar jari hai (The journey continues),” the pacer wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)



Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI did confirm that they have replaced Shami who was yet to recover from Covid-19.

“Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad,” said the BCCI press release.

Also Read: ‘Till I Get Official Confirmation That Jasprit Bumrah is Ruled Out, We’ll Always be Hopeful’

Shami has played only 17 T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2013. In IPL 2022, the 32-year-old claimed 20 wickets in 16 matches and played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans’ title triumph in their maiden season.

He has been included in the stand-by for the T20 WC in Australia. After last year’s T20 World Cup, Shami has not played any T20I match for India. However, after India’s poor show in Asia Cup 2022, he has been recalled to the team for Australia T20Is but he got infected with COVID-19 and was ruled out of the three-match series.



Several cricket critics feel Shami should have been there in the 2022 T20 WC squad for his ability to swing the ball both ways with seam. He also has the pace and bounce to exploit the Australian conditions.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here