THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

WATCH | Mohammed Shami, Suresh Raina & Piyush Chawla Hit the Nets in Amroha

Even though international cricket might have resumed now, but there seems to be no action for Team India in the near future, due to the situation of coronavirus in the country. But some of the players have resumed their training now and among them are Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami and Piyush Chawla.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
The trio was seen hitting the nets together, while Raina posted the video on Twitter. He tweeted,"When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla Keeping the momentum going!

Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend !✌️."

ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami's Special Practice Session at his Farmhouse

Earlier, Raina had posted another video while practicing with India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami Wants Bowler Friendly Pitches to Compensate for Saliva Ban

If not for Covid-19, all these players would have been plying their trade in the IPL. While Raina and Chawla would have appeared for CSK, Shami would have played for Kings XI Punjab.

The final decision on IPL is yet to be taken, but in all likelihood, it will take place in October, in UAE. Also it is reported that IPL teams have already started their preparations for the grand tournament.

coronavirusmohammed shamipiyush chawlasuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more