WATCH | Mohammed Shami, Suresh Raina & Piyush Chawla Hit the Nets in Amroha
Even though international cricket might have resumed now, but there seems to be no action for Team India in the near future, due to the situation of coronavirus in the country. But some of the players have resumed their training now and among them are Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami and Piyush Chawla.
WATCH | Mohammed Shami, Suresh Raina & Piyush Chawla Hit the Nets in Amroha
Even though international cricket might have resumed now, but there seems to be no action for Team India in the near future, due to the situation of coronavirus in the country. But some of the players have resumed their training now and among them are Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami and Piyush Chawla.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings