Watch: Mohammed Siraj Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration Against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj seems to be a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo as he twice brought out the Manchester United forward’s famous ‘Siu’ celebration against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 match on Sunday night.

With Punjab Kings at a comfortable spot in chase of a mammoth 206 against RCB at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, Siraj brought his team back into the contest with two wickets in as many deliveries. Bowling the 14th over, the right-arm pacer first eliminated the threat of Bhanuka Rajapaksa who belted 43 off 22 with the help of two fours and four sixes.

And off the following delivery, he trapped IPL debutant and India U-19 World Cup winning star Raj Bawa lbw for a first-ball duck. Each time, Siraj celebrated like Ronaldo does after scoring a goal.

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj does Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic SIUUU celebration twice today. 😅❤️The influence is unreal.pic.twitter.com/izMAtv1FP8 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 27, 2022

However, Siraj was quite expensive on the night, leaking 59 runs for two wickets in his four overs as PBKS overhauled the target to finish with 208/5 in 19 overs and thus started their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win.

Faf du Plessis, who made his debut as RCB captain, though defended his bowlers after the loss.

“There was a bit of dew out there, tough night for the bowlers, but I thought the were pretty decent with the wet ball. Small margins, but they chased it down really well. They had a really good powerplay. The ball skidded on a bit more in the second innings and then we pulled it back beautifully. We did a lot of good things in the middle," Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation.

