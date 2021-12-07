Watch: MS Dhoni And Yuvraj Singh Reunite During an Ad Shoot

Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently caught up with his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh during an ad shoot. Yuvraj shared a snippet on his Instagram Stories of their meeting. It’s possible that the two cricketing legends met after a long time, considering Yuvraj no longer participates in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The legends could be seen talking to each other while sitting a couch. The Punjab southpaw tagged Dhoni in the Boomerang on Instagram.

Dhoni and Yuvraj have a huge fan base, so when the former allrounder shared the snippet on his Instagram Stories, it started doing the rounds on the social sphere.

Their last memorable on-field collaboration occurred in January 2017, when the duo turned back the clock with exquisite centuries as India recovered admirably to smash 381 for six against England in the second ODI in Cuttack. With India in difficulty at 25 for three, Yuvraj (150 off 127 balls) and Dhoni (134 off 122) joined hands to form a 256-run partnership, lifting their team out of a precarious situation.

Chennai Super Kings, the defending IPL champions, announced last week that they are retaining their talismanic skipper ahead of the mega auction.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj has hinted at a possible comeback in February next year “on public demand," more than two years after announcing his retirement.

It’s uncertain whether he was talking about competing for a spot in the Indian set-up or in T20 competitions when he returns. The former seems an unlikely option considering he has been away from cricket for a long while but the announcement left several fans wondering. The former cricketer may return to the sport with the Road Safety World Series – a T20 tournament aimed at spreading awareness about following road safety rules. The league is expected to take place in January-February 2022.

