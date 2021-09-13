Watch: MS Dhoni Gets a Wild Reception From Fans After CSK Training Session

With just six days remaining for the resumption of the Indian Premier League, the franchises have stepped up their training regimes to get their squads ready and in shape for the marquee event. Be it the players or the fans, the excitement is growing even as he inch closer to the start of the event in UAE.

The three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were among the first two teams to set up their camp in UAE to get accustomed to acclimatise. It has been over three weeks since CSK started their training sessions after completing the mandatory quarantine.

Every time the CSK squad, especially their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, walked out of their training facility, they are being greeted by a long queue of fans waiting for them outside.

On Saturday, Dhoni once again received a wild reception from the fans as he walked out from the stadium. The former Indian captain also acknowledged his fans by waving at them and the video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of CSK.

“Your love, everywhere we go,” read the caption on the video.

Responding to the post, a fan wrote, “YelLOVE everywhere, we are the kings, we are the kings – Chennai super kings. We are here to win.”

YelLOVE everywhere 💛💛💛We are kings, we are kings Chennai super kings. We are here 2 win👊🏼💪🏽🦁— mírα™✿ (@Yavdimira) September 11, 2021

“CSK will roar once again be ready fans,” read another comment on the post.

CSK will roar🦁 once again be ready fans— Wasim Akram (@WasimAkram5955) September 11, 2021

Another cricket enthusiast shouted out warnings to other teams, saying that the “biggest finisher in IPL” is in the CSK dressing room.

The biggest finisher in IPL is here…— Sneha Singh (@Imsnehasingh) September 13, 2021

Dhoni’s CSK will be up against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first game of the second leg of the IPL on Sunday at the Dubai International stadium of UAE.

