WATCH: MS Dhoni Gets Chased on London Streets as Fans Take Running Selfies with Ex-India Captain

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently on a trip to England where he celebrated his 41st birthday last week with his family and some close friends. He was spotted enjoying Wimbledon games at the All England Lawn Tennis Club and has also been among the audience during the ongoing India vs England white-ball series.

He marked his presence at Lord’s, along with several former Indian teammates, for the 2nd ODI between India and England on Thursday. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media where the former captain could be seen getting chased on the London streets by a bunch of Indian fans.

On Saturday, a video of the CSK skipper went viral where he could be seen walking on the streets of London. Many Indian fans were seen chasing him, some were even seen clicking running selfies while the others kept pace with the security personnel surrounding him to get a glimpse of their idol.

The former India captain finally escaped after getting into his car. The video of the whole incident has now gone viral on social media, which shows that Dhoni’s popularity knows no bounds and he has fans across the globe.

M S Dhoni in London. Crazy Fans Are Chanting Dhoni Dhoni Behind Him and want to take selfie with him. Real Superstar. #msdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #crazyfans pic.twitter.com/2ZMXMPZuWj — chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) July 16, 2022

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and only plays IPL now but he still remains one of the most loved cricketers, not just in India, but across the whole world. Apart from MS, a number of former Indian cricketers including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh among others are currently in England.

And even, the fans are leaving no stone unturned to click selfies with current Indian players during the ongoing tour. Pictures of Indian cricketers with their fans have been floating on social media right since Team India landed in England.

The ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the decider will be played on Sunday at Old Trafford, Manchester. After losing the series opener by 10 wickets, the hosts bounced back and trumped India by 100 runs at Lord’s.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who is going to play his last game before going on a break. As India is set to travel to the Caribbean, the former captain won’t be a part of the touring party. According to several media reports, he had asked the BCCI not to be considered for the West Indies tour.

