Watch: MS Dhoni is Holidaying With Family Members In Shimla

With relaxations in the COVID-19 induced restrictions, the arrival of celebrities along with tourists has started in Himachal Pradesh. Following Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s visit to the state’s capital Shimla, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also reached Shimla. Dhoni along with his family members and relatives reached Shimla on Friday evening. There are a total of 12 people along with Dhoni who are staying at ‘Heaven’s Home-Stay’ in Mehli area, according to reports.

This is Dhoni’s second visit to Shimla in the past three years. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last visited Shimla in August 2018 for the shooting of an ad film. In 2018, Dhoni shot a digital payment ad for a bank on Mall Road in Shimla. During this time, Dhoni also did bike riding on the spiral roads of Shimla.

The star batsman has not come to Shimla for any official commitment, this time. He will be spending some quality time with his family members and relatives who had been living under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for the past few months. The state is witnessing a drop in new COVID-19 cases and has allowed relaxations in various activities.

In its latest guideline regarding COVID-19, the Himacha Pradesh government has said that a negative RT-PCR test report is no longer required to enter the state. The authorities have also lifted Section 144 in the state.

The movement of tourists and celebrities have increased in Himachal Pradesh soon after the relaxation in guidelines was announced. With pleasant weather and monsoon rains, the air quality of Shimla and adjoining areas have improved. A large number of tourists are coming to Shimla to enjoy the weather and beat the fatigue of COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions.

Coming back to Dhoni, the former Team India captain will lead CSK in the IPL later this year when the 2021 season resumes. The IPL 2021 had to be postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. The remaining matches will now be played in the UAE. Dhoni’s CSK was second in the standings when the IPL was postponed.

