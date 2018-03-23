Watch | MS Dhoni Joins CSK Practice, Warms Up for IPL in Style

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni joined the team on Thursday and hit the practice nets on the same evening as he prepares to lead the said franchise back into competition after a gap of two years.
Dhoni, also known as ‘Captain Cool’ could be seen going through the paces in the nets where he was smashing the bowlers out of the park.
Get that ball back from the car parking please! - #Thala #HomeSweetDen pic.twitter.com/D7mCwp7Poe— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2018
In a series of posts on social media from the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni who is also called ‘Thala’ can be seen going through a net session and sharing some words of advice with the young fast bowler KM Asif.
The CSK captain has also been joined by his teammates Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Mike Hussey to name a few at the training camp on Thursday evening.
The youngster Asif getting some advise from his skipper @ChennaiIPL #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/pzQx0JvgKP— Russell (@russcsk) March 22, 2018
Dhoni, who has led the Chennai franchise to consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011, played for the Rising Pune Supergiant side while CSK were serving the Supreme Court handed suspension.
Along with the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals had suffered the same fate due to a spot fixing scandal that rocked the IPL in 2013. Both teams have returned to the IPL fold this year, in the eleventh season.
First Published: March 23, 2018, 2:26 PM IST