Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Watch | MS Dhoni Joins CSK Practice, Warms Up for IPL in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Watch | MS Dhoni Joins CSK Practice, Warms Up for IPL in Style

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (Image: CSK/Twitter)

There is less than three weeks left to the latest edition of the IPL, which kicks off with defending champions Mumbai Indians all set to face Chennai Super Kings on April 7th.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni joined the team on Thursday and hit the practice nets on the same evening as he prepares to lead the said franchise back into competition after a gap of two years.

Dhoni, also known as ‘Captain Cool’ could be seen going through the paces in the nets where he was smashing the bowlers out of the park.




In a series of posts on social media from the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni who is also called ‘Thala’ can be seen going through a net session and sharing some words of advice with the young fast bowler KM Asif.

The CSK captain has also been joined by his teammates Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Mike Hussey to name a few at the training camp on Thursday evening.



Dhoni, who has led the Chennai franchise to consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011, played for the Rising Pune Supergiant side while CSK were serving the Supreme Court handed suspension.

Along with the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals had suffered the same fate due to a spot fixing scandal that rocked the IPL in 2013. Both teams have returned to the IPL fold this year, in the eleventh season.

Also Watch

Chennai cricket stadiumchennai super kingsIPL 11IPL 2018MS DhoniRavindra Jadejasuresh raina
First Published: March 23, 2018, 2:26 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking