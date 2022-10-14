WATCH: MS Dhoni Kickstarts Preparations For IPL 2023, Enjoys Batting Session at Nets in JSCA

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has kickstarted his preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, was seen batting in the nets at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). A short video of Dhoni’s practice session went viral on Twitter.

Dhoni was training alongside other Jharkhand players as the team is currently participating in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

MS Dhoni practicing at JSCA pic.twitter.com/Vjq7mQw2zQ — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) October 14, 2022

Earlier, his video of training at Jharkhand State Cricket Association gym went viral where he was working hard.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is only in the Indian Premier League and the next season he will be seen once again in the Chennai Super Kings. CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that Dhoni will continue as CSK captain for another season.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of IPL earlier this year. Meanwhile, he already announced himself that he will return to play for Chennai next season. Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final game in the 2022 edition of IPL, Dhoni said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.” Meanwhile, he will take a final decision on his IPL career after next season as it is highly likely that 2023 edition is going be his last.

Recently, Dhoni inaugurated the Super Kings Academy at the MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur.

During the event, Dhoni interacted with a lot of school kids who were already in the awe of the former Indian captain. One of the kids asked him about his role model while growing up. Dhoni said he admired and followed master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

“My cricketing role model is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys. We used to watch Sachin play and I want to play like him. Later on, I realised that I can’t play like him, but deep inside in my heart, I always wanted to play like him. So, he was a cricketing idol growing up,” Dhoni said.

