Watch: MS Dhoni Leaves for Jaipur With Wife Sakshi And Daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni and his family were spotted at the airport on Saturday as they left to attend a wedding in Jaipur. A video shared by paparazzi online shows Dhoni exiting the car followed by wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and their daughter Ziva. One of the most admired and fit cricketers in the world, the Ranchi-born player made a statement with an all-black athleisure look. Dhoni wore a black tee with joggers with side stripes and boots. Sakshi looked lovely in a breezy dress which featured an animal print pattern.

A cute pink dress made Ziva look adorable who sported long open hair. She held her mother’s hand and started rushing to the departure gate. Dhoni picked his backpack and hugged his friend who came to drop them before making an exit. As per the paparazzi post, the Dhoni family is leaving for a “big fat wedding” in Jaipur.

Dhoni and his family rarely make public appearances. The former India skipper is also known to be a social media recluse. However, Sakshi happens to share some updates and insights for fans on her Instagram page. Recently, she treated fans with images of Dhoni sipping tea. The 40-year-old looked relaxed while enjoying time with his pet macaw. Captain Cool was dressed in a blue t-shirt as the bird rested on his shoulder. Sakshi captioned the post, “Mahi” and his “Honey” followed by the hashtag #chaidates.

Last month, Sakshi celebrated her birthday with Dhoni and friends at home. Images and videos from the fun cake-cutting were shared on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen in action as Team India’s mentor for T20 World Cup 2021. The Chennai Super Kings’ skipper will return in yellow in the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The talisman along with teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali is retained by the defending IPL champions.The IPL 2022 Mega auction is expected to take place next year in the first week of January.

