Watch: MS Dhoni Pampers His Horse at Farmhouse in Ranchi, Wife Sakshi Shares Adorable Video

It isn’t a hidden fact that former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is fond of animals. The legendary cricketer has a number of dogs at his farmhouse in Ranchi and videos of him and his daughter Ziva playing with them often surface online. Meanwhile, when Dhoni was busy with the now indefinitely postponed Indian Premier League (IPL), the family had added a horse to the family’spets. Now, with the IPL out of the way, Dhoni is back at his farmhouse and is spending some quality time with his family and the new horse, who was named Chetak by the couple.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain’s wife Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a video in which the skipper can be seen pampering the horse. The stallion, which is an Indian indigenous breed called Marwari or Malani, can be seen lying down and enjoying a massage and patting from the cricketer.

Sakshi had earlier posted the video of the Marwari horse three weeks ago. She further mentioned that the stallion was a “true gentleman” when he met other pets at the farmhouse.

Among Indian cricketers, Dhoni is the second one to have a horse. His CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja is another Indian cricketer who has four stallions at his Jamnagar farmhouse. The all-rounder keeps posting photos and videos of his pet horses on social media regularly.

Meanwhile, CSK was atsecond place on the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven games, before the most popular T20 tournament was postponed. The IPL was postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, as well as breach in multiple bio-bubbles of the participating franchises.

However, Dhoni while quarantining in Delhi gave another example of his selfless nature when he decided to leave the team hotel only after the safe departure of all his other teammates. He proved once again why he is one of the finest leaders that India has produced.

