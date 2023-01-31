WATCH: MS Dhoni Slams 6s With Ease in Training Season Ahead of IPL 2023

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to make his comeback in competitive cricket with IPL 2023 as he has already started his training for the upcoming season where he will lead Chennai Super Kings once again. The veteran wicketkeeper batter has been spending time in nets for the last couple of weeks to get him ready for this year’s IPL which could also be his last.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, but he relinquished the captaincy before IPL 2022 to allow Ravindra Jadeja to take over the charge, however, mid-season the all-rounder stepped down and the legendary wicketkeeper took over the charge again.

Chennai failed to do anything impressive in last season’s IPL as the four-time winners somehow finished the tournament in the ninth spot. Chennai could only manage to claim eight points after playing 14 games.

Recently, the 41-year-old was seen hitting the net bowlers for big shots during a training session.

Dhoni has so far scored 4978 runs at a strike rate of 135.20 in IPL and will look to breach the 5k mark this year to join the elusive list of players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and four others. The World Cup-winning captain has also managed to register 23 half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings roped in England’s prolific all-rounder Ben Stokes for an amount of Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. And with this, Stokes became the joint-third most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Dhoni was last seen in action in May last year during an IPL fixture against Rajasthan Royals, while the CSK CEO has already confirmed that he will continue to lead the side in the next season.

Recently, Dhoni visited the Indian dressing room and came to watch the T20I series opener in his hometown.

He was spotted in the stands at the JSCA International Stadium, with his wife Sakshi accompanying him for the first T20I between India and New Zealand.

