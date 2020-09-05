WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla During Net Session

When Chennai Super Kings hit the nets on Friday evening after their players cleared the coronavirus tests, captain MS Dhoni showed off his power once again.
Dhoni faced the likes of Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur on Friday and looked fairly comfortable against both pace and spin.
The CSK captain treated most of the deliveries with respect, showing the full face of the bat to the seamers and trying to work the ball against the spinners but there was one shot against leg-spinner Piyush Chawla that was the highlight.
Chawla bowled a flighted delivery, Dhoni skipped down the track and hit it cleanly straight over the back of the bowler’s head for a maximum.
CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan had earlier said that Dhoni was in great touch in the five-dday camp in Chennai before leaving for Dubai and if the first day of the net session in Dubai was anything go by then there could be a lot of fireworks from Dhoni when IPL kickstarts from September 19.
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was another one who looked very impressive in the net session.
With Deepak and Ruturaj testing positive last week along with 11 members of the CSK contingent, the team was forced to delay its training plan after completing the six-day quarantine, including three tests, upon arrival on August 21.
The coronavirus-free players returned negative in the additional round of testing on Thursday, clearing their way to start training.
With the pull out of senior players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to personal reasons, Dhoni would be hoping that the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja step up to the occasion as CSK chase their fourth title.
