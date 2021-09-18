Watch: MS Dhoni Smokes Massive Sixes in CSK Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2021 Resumption

MS Dhoni has been using the long handle effectively during in the Chennai Super Kings practice sessions. And if a recent clip of Dhoni shared by CSK on social media is any indication, his fans are in for a treat as the captain has been hitting monster sixes during the net sessions and looks in good touch ahead of IPL 2021 resumption in UAE.

Dhoni now only plays competitive cricket for CSK in IPL and therefore will be eager to be back to doing what has made him one of India’s finest sportsmen. He was last seen in action when the league was held in India but was abruptly suspended due to covid breach inside the various teams bubbles.

After leading CSK, Dhoni will mentor the Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup.

Watch Dhoni hitting sixes during an intra-squad match below:

CSK endured a torrid time last season when the IPL entirely was held in UAE with the franchise finishing second from last in the standings - their worst ever show in a season. However, the first half of IPL saw them bounce back and it seems they are back to their best having won five of their seven matches to occupy the second spot.

“It’s a unique challenge to have a tournament split in half. So, we just want to start well again but also remembering the work that it took to get a bit of form and to get those wins. It’s all about the mindset, people coming together and almost treating it like a fresh start for another tournament," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming told CSK TV.

CSK resume their campaign for a fourth IPL title when they take on two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. These two teams have faced each other once before this year with MI emerging victorious by four wickets.

