Watch: MS Dhoni Tests Shimla-Made Cricket Bat During Family Vacation

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, has since been mostly spending time with his family. The 39-year-old is currently on vacation in Shimla with his wife Sakshi Singh, daughter Ziva and some close friends. The videos and pictures from the trip are going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Dhoni is seen testing a Shimla-made cricket bat. Sakshi also featured in the video and was seen getting reviews about the bat from the captain cool.

Dhoni has changed his look since the unexpected suspension of the Indian Premier League last month. The Chennai Super Kings captain has now grown a fuller moustache with a little growth in the beard too.

Dhoni’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the field. He will be back in action when the remaining phase of the IPL 2021 resumes in the United Arab Emirates around mid-September. His team CSK was in 2nd spot before the season’s halt. With 5 wins in seven games, Dhoni’s team is just behind Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Just like Dhoni keeps his emotions under control on the field, he is also not quite active on social media. Dhoni has 33.3 million followers on Instagram but he has made just a little over 100 posts. He last updated his Instagram account six months ago in January. The former cricketer had given his fans a glimpse of his strawberry farm, and also shared his love for the fruit. Dhoni quipped that if he’ll keep plucking the strawberries off the farm, there won’t be any left for the market.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here