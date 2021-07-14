Watch: MS Dhoni Was Almost Hit By Danish Kaneria Throw. He Replied In Signature Style

Mahendra Singh Dhoni knows how to react to provocations for opposition players on the field. The former Indian skipper often lets his bat do the talking. Yes, he is captain cool, but he sure takes the temperature up with his big hits. A video featuring Dhoni and Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was recently uploaded on Instagram. As is the case with most Dhoni videos, this one too has gone viral.

In the video, which has been viewed over 4 lakh times, Dhoni is facing Kaneria in the 2006 Faisalabad Test between India and Pakistan. When Dhoni and Irfan Pathan were at the crease, India had scored 281 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

When Dhoni was on 39 runs, he blocked a ball from Kaneria. The spinner picked the ball and hurled it towards Dhoni. The ball missed Dhoni’s head by a few inches. The ball did land in the hands of the Pakistani wicketkeeper but make no mistake Kaneria did it with purpose.

What did Dhoni do next? He did exactly what you would expect him to do. He hit Kaneria for a huge six on the on the side.

In this match, Dhoni hit his first Test century, which comprised 19 fours and four sixes. He went on to score 148 runs from 153 balls. The match ended in a draw. Other than Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, who was captaining the Indian side, also scored a century in the Faisalabad Test.

