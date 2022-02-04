Watch: MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Gives Mermaid Vibes in New Instagram Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for keeping his public appearances low-key. Unlike the cricket legend, his wife Sakshi Sigh Dhoni and their daughter Ziva, often share clips and pictures on their social media pages.

Thanks to Sakshi and Ziva’s Instagram handle, fans can often catch a glimpse of Mahi. The family of three spends most of their time at their farmhouse in Ranchi and some time share pictures from their vacations.

Ziva, who enjoys quite a fan following of nearly rwo million on Instagram, is all set to ring in her 7th birthday on February 6.

Recently, Dhoni’s baby girl featured in an Instagram Reel shared from her official account. According to her Instagram bio, Ziva’s social media account is managed by her parents.

The short video shows her swimming like a pro. Dressed in a pink bathing suit, Ziva was seen wearing her clear, wide-vision swimming goggles. The song Peru by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran was chosen as the backdrop. A mermaid emoji was enough and apt for the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

Ziva born in 2015 will turn 7 on Sunday. She earlier posed in a cute swimsuit with orange coloured print pattern. “Holiday,” the caption on the post read.

A regular cheerleader for her father in the stands, Ziva has also featured in commercials with her dad. The bond and playful chemistry between the father-daughter duo is unmissable. Ziva shared a preview of a short ad film and wrote, “Snacktime with Papa means it’s time to play and munch on Oreos.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni will once again be seen in yellow as he was retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions for Rs 12 crore. In addition to him, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been retained for Rs 16 crore, England allrounder Moeen Ali for Rs 8 crore and opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 6 crore. Dhoni has led CSK to four winning trophies including last year’s campaign.

Recently, Dhoni teased fans with a glimpse of his upcoming sci-fi graphic novel titled Atharva. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was seen fighting devils in his animated avatar in the video.

