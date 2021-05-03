- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
WATCH: Mumbai Indians Honour Famous Five After Thrilling Win Over Chennai Super Kings
The video shot in the team’s dressing room shows the players getting celebratory pins and speaking about the contributions and what the win meant for them.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 witnessed Mumbai Indians (MI) chase down a target of 219 that was set by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with four wickets to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. The thrilling match was a run-riot as over 400 runs were scored during the course of 40 overs, with four batsmen scoring quick half-centuries. However, in the end, the defending champions registered their highest-ever chase in the IPL and ended CSK’s five-match unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament.
The MI management, to celebrate the momentous win, shared a video clipss on their official social media accounts. One such video posted on Twitter shows the team honouring the ‘Fantastic Five’ who were instrumental in the victory against MS Dhoni-led CSK. The clip shows the franchise owner, Nita Ambani, honouring skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper batsman Quinton De Kock, all-rounders Krunal and Hardik Pandya and leg spinner Rahul Chahar, with lapels/pins through a virtual conference.
Watch it here:
Earlier in the match, CSK put in to bat first their opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. But Faf du Plessis (50), Ambati Rayudu (72) and Moeen Ali (58) top scored to their side to a massive total of 218/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Kieron Pollard was the pick among MI’s bowling as he picked two wickets (2/12) from his two over spell, giving away just 12 runs. While Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) and Trent Boult (1/42) pitched in with a wicket each.
Chasing a huge total of 219, MI openers Rohit Sharma (35) and Quinton de Kock (38) gave a positive start. After losing a couple of wickets, Krunal Pandya scored 32 off 23 balls, while Kieron Pollard played a majestic unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 34 deliveries, helping MI chase down a mammoth target in a high-scoring last-ball thriller. The West-Indian all-rounder smashed eight maximums and six boundaries and eventually won the game for MI on the last ball of the match.
