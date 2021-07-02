Watch: Mumbai Indians Stars Pick Funniest Player in Squad

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday marked the occasion of International Joke Day by sharing a video from their dressing room. “Our cricketers reveal their funniest person in the MI dressing room,” MI captioned the video on Twitter. Mumbai also asked its followers to tag “a friend that always cracks you up.” In the short clip, now widely shared on the internet, Mumbai stars picked the funniest member in their squad.

While swashbuckling Australian opener Chris Lynn and New Zealand seamer Adam Milne picked the Kiwi star Trent Boult, Sourabh Tiwary named ‘comedian’ Anukul Roy as the funniest guy in the Mumbai camp. However, according to Boult, his national teammate Milne is the comedy king of the MI dressing room as he always makes him smile.

“It would have to be Trent Boult. I think we talk about positivity, he does that. It is never negative, it is always learning, sarcasm or having fun,” Lynn was heard saying in the video.Meanwhile, young Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan emerged as the popular choice as Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, and Suryakumar Yadav hailed southpaw’s humour.

The post also created a buzz on the microblogging site as fans came up with their own choices in the comment section for the funniest player in the MI squad.

With five IPL titles under its belt, Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the cash-rich league, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai are also the reigning IPL champions. Mumbai players are set to regather in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the 14th edition of IPL, which will be held between September and October.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit was placed at the fourth spot in this year’stable with eight points from seven games when the event was suspended on May 4 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

