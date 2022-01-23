WATCH: Imran Tahir Hits 19-ball 52 as World Giants Beat India Maharajas by Three Wickets

An Imran Tahir blitzkrieg helped World Giants beat India Maharajas in an epic T20 encounter of Legends Cricket League. The South African scored a 19-ball 52 to help his side to three-wicket victory in the tournament.

Giants needed 70 runs in 6.2 overs and had just four wickets in hand when Imran Tahir came out in the middle. He started off with consecutive boundaries off Munaf Patel and in the remaining 17 balls, he smacked the bowlers all over the park. Tahir hit four fours and five sixes, in total, three of which came in the 23-run 18th over of Gony.Then twelve runs were needed off the last over, which Venugopal Rao bowled for the India Maharajas. It took three deliveries to reach the target as he hit one over midwicket for a six and another one over the head of long-off.

WATCH IMRAN TAHIR’s HEROICS HERE:

Here is how Twitter reacted to his explosive innings:

What a knock by Naman Ojha in Legends League Cricket. 140 in 69 balls with 9 sixes. Opened the innings and India Maharajas were 2 down for just 15 runs and from then on put on a solid innings. pic.twitter.com/7Febrc8Kdv— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 22, 2022

This #LegendsLeagueCricket is mad. Imran Tahir took his team home with 50 (19). Dropped three times in a huge chase and he makes them pay. Mad!— Sullivan Noronha (@NoronhaSullivan) January 22, 2022

Imran Tahir just hit 52 not out off 19 balls only. Chased the mammoth total of 210.CSK school of batting! 👀 The end of world is near 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M6kOKzKiws — Giridharan (@beastgiri) January 22, 2022

Naman Ojha smashed 140 runs from 69 balls including 15 fours and 9 sixes against World Giants in the Legends League cricket. pic.twitter.com/hDQaWo45az— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2022

Imran Tahir 52* off just 19 with 3 fours and 5 sixes in Legends Cricket League in the sucessful chase of 210 runs.— Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) January 22, 2022

Apart from Tahir, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen smashed 53 off 27 balls while Sammy played a crucial 11-ball 28.

World Giants bowlers were not that successful as they could scalp only three wickets in total, Ryan Sidebottom picked up a couple and Morne Morkel the other. Imran Tahir went wicketless for 25 runs. Naman Ojha was in full flow for the Maharajas, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 140 in just 69 balls, while Mohammad Kaif the captain scored an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls to help his side post a gigantic 209/3 after being invited to bat first.

