WATCH: Naseem Shah Outfoxes Kusal Mendis For Golden Duck With a Perfect Inswinger in Asia Cup Final

Pakistan young pace sensational Naseem Shah dismissed Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis on a golden duck in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The 19-year-old has impressed many with bowling in the multi-nation tournament after making his T20I debut against India in the group stage.

Naseem, who was rested for the last Super 4 match against Lanka, returned to playing XI for the big ticket finale and he didn’t waste much time showcasing his talent.

It was the third ball of the match and Naseem produced a sharp inswinger which was almost unplayable for Mendis and dislodged his stumps. The ball also had a good pace with 142kph which was enough to trouble the Sri Lankan opener, who became the third batter in the tournament who has been dismissed on a golden duck by Naseem. Earlier, the young Pakistan pacer dismissed India’s KL Rahul and Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi on golden ducks in the tournament.

The 19-year-old has now picked 7 wickets in the tournament so far as he picked some crucial scalps for Pakistan in the absence of their premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the summit clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan made two changes in their team for this important game as Naseem and Shadab Khan came in place of Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali.

“We’ll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. The confidence level is high. We’ve played very well in this tournament. Every match we have a new Player of the match. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out,” said Azam at the toss.



Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

