Watch: Nasser Hussain Pays Tribute to Shane Warne With Emotional Rendition of Rudyard Kipling's 'If'

Former England captain and popular commentator Nasser Hussain has paid an emotional tribute to the late Shane Warne with a heartfelt rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s popular poem titled ‘If’. Warne, 52, passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

In a video posted by the International Cricket Council on Twitter, Nasser recites the special version of ‘If’ as visuals of Warne play on screen.

“If you can dream and not make dreams your master. If you can think and not make thought your aim…" Nasser starts his recitation while the video shows visuals of the highs and lows of Warne’s international cricketing career.

Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in Australia on Wednesday at 1:30pm IST. pic.twitter.com/2hHZM7T7hm — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2022

A state memorial for Warne was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30. The event saw the participation of more than 50,000 people who gathered to pay their final tribute to the Aussie spin legend. Remembering Warne, Nasser recalled a time when he got into a war of words with him during an ODI match.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also paid his tribute to Warne with a video message. Sachin said while Warne played cricket with an extremely competitive spirit, he was the first to congratulate opposition batters whenever they scored well.

“That is how our friendship and respect for each other was. Warnie, my friend, I will miss you. I will miss you big time. You will continue to live in my heart. May your soul rest in peace,” Sachin added in the video.

Musician Ed Shereen performed ‘Thinking Out Loud’ at the memorial service for Warne. The singer revealed that Warne’s family had asked him to play it as it was the cricketer’s favourite Sheeran song.

Warne’s three children, son Jackson and daughters Brooke and Summer unveiled the new Shane Warne Stand at the MCG. A statue of Warne’s iconic bowling action already stands outside the stadium.

The memorial service was also attended by cricketing legends like Allan Border, Nathan Lyon, Merv Hughes, David Boon, former West Indies batter Brian Lara, among others.

