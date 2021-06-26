Watch: Natasa Stankovic Posts Video with Krunal Pandya’s Wife Pankhuri Sharma; Hardik Pandya reacts

Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic, who is married to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, is known for entertaining her fans with her posts on Instagram.

On Friday, the 29-year-old once again charmed her 3.1 million followers by sharing a stylish video. The short clip also featured Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma and Stankovic’s friend Aleksandar Alex.

Soon after Natasa shared the video, Hardik responded with a heart eye and fire emojis. Hardik’s older brother and India teammate Krunal also dropped red heart, heart-eye and fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Meanwhile, Hardik and Krunal will return to India duties next month during the team’s six-match tour of Sri Lanka. The limited-overs series is slated to kick off on July 13. The duo is currently in Mumbai where they are undergoing a mandatory two-week quarantine ahead of their departure to Colombo.

Earlier, on Tuesday, India’s Sri Lanka bound players were given some relaxations as the 20-member squad was permitted to meet and train with their teammates after completing one week in self-isolation.

Both Hardik and Krunal were last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 prior to its suspension on May 4. The ultra popular league is set to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates with the final set to be held on October 15.

Pandya brothers didn’t have the best of the season before IPL 2021 was suspended in the first week of May and will look to get back in form during the three-match ODIs and as many T20Is series against the island nation.

While Hardik scored 52 runs in seven games at 8.66, Krunal struck 100 runs in as many games. Krunal also scalped three wickets. Hardik did not bowl in IPL 2021 as he was suffering from a shoulder niggle.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here