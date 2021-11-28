WATCH: Nathan Smith Takes a Blinder in Super Smash T20 Match

New Zealand’s premier Men’s T20 domestic tournament - Super Smash T20 2021-22 got underway on Friday, November 26. The Wellington Firebirds started their campaign with a 27-run victory over the Canterbury Kings in the inaugural game of the season at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday night. Among the highlights of the match was Wellington bowler Nathan Smith’s acrobatic catch at the boundary ropes.

The lanky cricketer, known for his bowling prowess, took a blinder of a catch on the fine-leg boundary to dismiss Canterbury opener Ken McClure for a duck in the first over of their chase. Cricket Wellington shared the spectacular catch on Twitter and wrote, “Nathan Smith Stop It.”

Watch it here:

NATHAN SMITH STOP IT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MfSmeEVtc9— Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) November 26, 2021

Canterbury won the toss and elected to bowl first. An entertaining fifty-plus by Finn Allen (57 off 30 balls) powered Wellington to 177/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing the stiff target (178), Canterbury got off to the worst possible start courtesy of Smith’s brilliant catch in the first over.

Hamish Bennett bowled one on the legs of McClure, which the right-handed opener comfortably flicked it off his pads. While the ball looked to travel across the ropes, but unfortunately for him Smith was there.

Smith used the benefit of his height and with a few quick steps pulled off a stunning catch. The momentum took him over the boundary ropes but he showed good presence of mind to jump back inside to complete a superb catch. McClure was back to the dugout for a second-ball duck.

After the first jolt, Wellington kept the pressure and got wickets at regular intervals denying Canterbury to settle in. The Cole McConchie-led side could never really recover and in the end, the 178-run chase proved a big task as they could only muster 150/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Michael Bracewell was the pick amongst the bowlers, he ended up with figures of 3/22 from his full quota of four overs.

Smith turned out to be the most expensive bowler for Wellington, as he conceded 40 runs in his four-over spell. The 23-year-old could get some relief as he picked two wickets to end the day on a high.

