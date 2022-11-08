Watch: New Zealand Players Carry Chairs Back to Pavilion After Photoshoot, Fans Left in Awe

New Zealand have marched their way into the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Ahead of their colossal clash against Pakistan, the Kiwis gathered for their team photograph at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The New Zealand players have the reputation of being the ‘perfect gentlemen’ of cricket and the Black Caps yet again won hearts with their humility on Monday.

In an Instagram post shared by Black Caps New Zealand, the Kiwi players can be seen carrying their chairs, back to the dressing room after their photoshoot. Usually, the ground staff is entrusted to do the task, but the New Zealanders decided to do it on their own. In the video, the likes of Glenn Philips, Devon Conway, and even senior players like Martin Guptill and Tim Southee can be seen carrying their chairs back to the pavilion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)



Fans were awed by this heartening gesture from the New Zealand players and outpoured their admiration and appreciation for them on social media. These days we do not expect cricket to be a ‘gentleman’s game’ on the field quite often unless it is the Kiwis. Even in the past, the New Zealand side have displayed heartwarming instances and have always impressed with their discipline and humility.

Talking about the World Cup, the Kane Williamson-led side seems like hot favorites for the title after finishing top of a tough group that included defending champions Australia. Along with India, Pakistan, and England, the Blackcaps will now duke it out for a shot at the final in the semi-final stage. New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after trouncing Australia, Sri Lanka, and Ireland in the Super 12 Stage.

The Kiwis have thrived in a World Cup yet again courtesy of splendid performances with both bat and ball. They also fielded pretty well and competed at every turn of the tournament. New Zealand have found themselves in similar situations in the past but have choked in the knockout stages. They will now be hoping to go all the way and lift the title this time around.

