WATCH: Nicholas Pooran's Direct Hit Ends Shubman Gill's Sublime Knock in 1st ODI

Young India opener Shubman Gill slammed his maiden ODI half-century against West Indies in the series-opener at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Gill was preferred as Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner over Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad for 1st ODI. The 22-year-old scored a solid 64 runs but failed to convert it into a three-digit score and got run out by Nicholas Pooran.

It was the 18th over of the match when Gill tapped the ball on mid-wicket and instantly ran for a quick single. He accelerated at the start but went casual in the middle of it as Pooran grabbed the ball and his direct throw ended Gill’s stay in the middle.

The talented batter looked in sublime touch during his 53-ball stay in the middle as it was laced with six fours and two sixes. He shared a solid 119-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper Dhawan.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at Queen’s Park Oval. Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 and will miss out, while Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was named vice-captain for the series, has been ruled out of the first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury. Flamboyant Shreyas Iyer was named Dhawan’s deputy for the series opener.



Indian skipper Dhawan was confident about his team’s preparations for the opener as he also talked about his captaincy approach at the toss.

“We were thinking of batting second, the weather looks like it will rain later on and the wicket is sticky but we are happy to bat first. I’m a very cool captain and like to guide the team, I will love to take the right decision but importantly make sure the process is right, we are focussing on the process and make sure we get the right result. It’s complimentary, so much of talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys got a lot of exposure, it’s a great opportunity for all to showcase our talent. There’s Surya, Shreyas, Sanju all the boys are quite good – even myself (smiles). Lots of fans come from overseas to support us, we always like playing here in the Caribbean, the guys are really looking forward to it,” Dhawan said at the toss.

