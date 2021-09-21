Watch: Non-Striker Throws His Bat in Anguish After Being Run Out And it Ends up Hitting His Teammate

A video clip of a run out is doing the rounds on social media, which has left many including the likes of India offspinner Harbhajan Singh in splits.

Harbhajan, who currently represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL has shared a funny video where where an annoyed batsman after getting run out, accidentally ends up hitting his teammate with his bat after having thrown it in anger.

While the dismissal itself was funny, what followed the run-out makes it even more rib-tickling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

The 41-year-old shared the hilarious video on Instagram and jokingly warned his teammates as well as his opponent team not to repeat it.

The video starts off with the striker hitting the ball and signalling for a quick single with his bating partner responding. Having noticed the ball has gone straight to a fielder, the batter stops in his tracks. The confusion that follows leads to a direct hit at the non-striker’s end resulting in a run-out. The fallen batter shows his anguish, fires a word or to at his partner and then sets off towards the dressing room. But he angrily swings his bat, which slips out of his hands and ends up hitting the other batter.

Luckily, the batsman was not injured in what could have been potentially dangerous. However, it did make for a hilarious video. “Don’t ever throw your bat after getting out,” the spinner captioned the post along the video.

Meanwhile, in the IPL 2021, Harbhajan played three matches for KKR this season so far without having taken a wicket so far. He didn’t play in their opening match of the UAE leg on Monday though.

