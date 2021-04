WATCH: Old Trafford Witnesses Shane Warne's Ball of the Century, Again

Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’ is known to many. That day in 1993, this ‘youngster from Australia’ produced a masterclass to leave England’s Mike Gatting in huge trouble. The ball was pitched outside leg stump and turned viciously to hit Gatting’s top of off. For years there was no competition to this delivery at Old Trafford. Now interestingly the venue saw a carbon-copy delivery, this time in an English county championship between Northampshire and Lancashire.

Lancashire’s Matt Parkinson left Northampshire’s Adam Rossington with a bamboozled look as he gave the ball a little bit of flight. The ball fell on outside his leg stump and turned to crash his top of off stump. This squared up Rossington and left him befuddled. WATCH:

This is what happened in 1993:

It’s 25 years today since THAT ball! Mike Gatting recalls Shane Warne’s “ball of the century”… pic.twitter.com/UqhRwyxraU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 4, 2018

Speaking about it several years later, Warne said that the delivery was “a fluke”.

“The ball of the century was a fluke. It really was. I never did it again in the first ball of any time. So it really was a fluke and I think it was meant to be. As a leg-spinner, you always try to bowl a perfect leg-break every ball and I managed to do it first up which was pretty, like I said was a fluke really,” he said back then.

