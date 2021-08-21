WATCH: Old Video of James Anderson Shredding R Ashwin's Pic Goes Viral

The second Test match between Indian and England saw a few heated verbal exchanges between both sides. It started when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a 10-ball spell to James Anderson on day 3 – a tactic that did not go down well with the England fast bowler. After this, James Anderson was seen engaging in a war of words with a number of Indian cricketers. In many ways, this led to England losing focus when Shami and Bumrah came out to bat.

Anderson also was engaged in a banter with Virat Kohli and the stump mic picked up the Indian captain having a real go at England fast bowling legend. Now, an old video of Anderson has been doing the rounds on social media where he can be seen shredding the picture of Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

They do this. Then their supporters talk about Spirit of Cricket. Don't know how low can they go!When I said Englishmen deserve getting those sledging from the Indians (Kohli & Bumrah specifically), I meant it and rightly so. 👍 pic.twitter.com/tJTUEao144 — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) August 18, 2021

We need to cast our minds back to IPL 2019 when R Ashwin Mankaded Jos Buttler in a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Buttler’s wicket was the turning point in that match as Punjab went on to win the match, but Ashwin’s action divided the cricketing world.

James Anderson had spoken against Ashwin’s act in a podcast with BBC and said that it was against the spirit of the game.

Once the show ended, a video was shared by the host of the podcast, Greg James, where James Anderson was seen shredding the picture of Ashwin, using a manual shredder.

Amidst all the drama that unfolded at Lord’s, Anderson’s video is once again doing the rounds. Fans as usual have a lot to say. “I respect him as a cricketer,but not as a human being. If he continues his same attitude, then he is gonna lose all my respect,” wrote a user.

All this adds up to the drama before the third Test between India and England in Headingley.

