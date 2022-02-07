WATCH: On This Day in 1999, Anil Kumble Picks 10 Wickets in an Innings Against Pakistan

ON THIS DAY IN 1999: Anil Kumble stunned the cricketing world on February 7, 1999, as the Indian spinner became the second bowler after England’s Jim Laker (1956) to claim a perfect 10 wickets in a single Test inning, that too against Pakistan. Popularly known as ‘Jumbo’ by the cricketing community, Kumble registered figures of 4/75 and 10/74 in the second Test in Delhi in Pakistan’s tour of India. It was a pure spell of magic as Kumble bedazzled the Pakistan line-up in the second innings of the second Test and went on to script history in the cricketing record books. Laker was the first to create the feat after registering figures of 10/53 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

#OnThisDay in 1999, #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 became the first Indian bowler and second overall to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. 👏👏Watch that fantastic bowling display 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/OvanaqP4nU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

Entering the final Test of the two-match series, India lost the first Test in Chennai by a narrow margin of 12 runs. The Indian cricket team at the time was under heavy scrutiny and in a must-win situation. India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to bat in Delhi. The hosts were able to put on 252 on the board before being bowled out, courtesy of Wasim Akram’s swinging spells registering figures of 4/23.

Pakistan however were not able to fight back much as Kumble (4/75) and Harbhajan Singh (3/30) spoiled the party for them. The visitors managed to score 172, with Shahid Afridi scoring the highest score of 32 runs.

Entering with an optimistic lead, India were able to score 339 runs, with Sadagoppan Ramesh scoring a gritty 96 and Sourav Ganguly chipping in with a handy 62* runs. Saqlain Mushtaq claimed a fifer, however, the opposition were staring at a 420-run target.

Pakistan openers started the innings on a bright note as openers Saeed Anwar and Afridi registered a 110-run partnership before Kumble broke the deadlock by removing Afridi. That’s where the Indian spinner took matters into his own hands and produced magic in Delhi.

The very next delivery, the Indian spinner removed Ijaz Ahmed for a duck. In the 28th over, Kumble clean bowled the dangerous Inzamam-ul-Haq for 6. Claiming three, Kumble dismissed Mohammad Yousuf for a duck, followed by Moin Khan for 3. Claiming a fine fifer, removing the opening five batsmen in the line-up, Saeed Anwar became Kumble’s sixth which saw the visitors reeling at 128/6.

Skipper Akram hung on, however, there was no backup as Kumble was cleaning house. Within 60.3 overs, Kumble dismissed the entire Pakistan line-up, bowling out the visitors for 207, winning the second Test by 212 runs and entering the cricket record books for his magnificent 10/74.

A feat that seems impossible was recreated on December 4, 2021, as New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel joined the ranks as the spinner became the third bowler in history to claim ten wickets in an innings, against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kumble congratulated Patel in a classy way on entering the elite group.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

