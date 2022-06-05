WATCH | On This Day in 2009: Netherlands Stun England at Lord's in T20 World Cup

A victory was almost a given for England as it faced the Netherland in the inaugural match of the 2009 T20 World Cup at Lord’s. Cricket pundits had predicted the game to be a one-sided affair in favour of England, but the Netherland team had a different plan. Winning the toss, Dutch skipper Joreon Smit invited England to bat first with hopes of getting early breakthroughs. However, English openers Luke Wright and Ravi Bopara got off to a flying start and put up a 100-run opening stand in 11 over.

England looked set to get close to the 200-run mark but the fall of Ravi Bopara’s wicket in the 12th over put a break on the side’s scoring rate. With Wright’s dismissal in the 18th over, things went further downhill for the English side as it could add only 62 in the last nine overs and set a target of 163.

Wright finished off as the highest run-getter for England in the match with 71 from 49 deliveries.

With a required rate of over 8 runs per over for the Dutch side, England was still the favourites to win the match.

The Netherlands got off to a torrid start losing two wickets at 23 runs. The expert prediction of England’s easy win was almost coming true before a 43-run stand between Bas Zuiderent and Tom de Grooth brought the Netherlands’ run chase back on track.

After Zuiderent’s dismissal, de Grooth stiched another important partnership with Peter Borren and gave the Netherlands a real chance in the match. De Grooth scored 49 off 30 balls before getting out but by then his side was already in the driver’s seat.

Though English pace bowler James Anderson picked up three wickets, his efforts weren’t enough to register a win for his team

Despite a fall of a couple more wickets, the Dutch side managed to keep their nerves calm and registered a last-ball victory to upset mighty England at home.

