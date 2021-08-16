Watch: 'One of The Great Spectacles' - Ian Bishop Delivers Another Commentary Masterclass

West Indies’ one-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday was a thrilling affair. Equally absorbing and entertaining was Ian Bishop in the commentary box with his dramatic reaction and description of the winning moment.

“The West Indies have won," thundered Bishop on air in his inimitable voice. “The most remarkable Test victory - For the teacher and his student - Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales, take a bow."

He continued, “West Indies win by one wicket. Just one and go one-up in the series. Pakistan has fought valiantly. This has been one of the great spectacles of Test match cricket."

Watch it below:

THE WEST INDIES WIN BY ONE WICKET!This is Test match cricket. This is the pinnacle of the sport. This is what it means ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qk9s4ZQxm7 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) August 15, 2021

The video made its way to social media and fans have been praising the Windies legend whose iconic “Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name!" from the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup is still fresh in the minds of millions of cricket fans.

Chasing 168 on the fourth day after bowling out Pakistan for 203 who suffered a dramatic collapse losing their final five wickets for the addition of just 35 runs, WI were in dire straits at 114/7.

However, Kemar Roach held his nerves and kept the charging Pakistan bowlers at bay to continue taking his team closer to the target. Hasan Ali dismissed Jomel Warrican with the scorecard reading 151/9.

However, Roach (30*) and Jayden Seales (2*) who had earlier taken a five-wicket haul saw through the nerve-shredding phase, with the former hitting the winning runs as WI won by one wicket,

The hosts thus took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

