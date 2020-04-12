Watch Out for This Lad, Fletcher Told me About Kohli: Hussain
Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that he had been told by England coach Duncan Fletcher, who helmed the coaching setup for India from April 2011 to the end of the 2015 World Cup, about current captain Virat Kohli's potential.
