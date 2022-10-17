Watch: Pakistan Camp Welcomes Returning Shaheen Shah Afridi And Fakhar Zaman

Ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and top order batter Fakhar Zaman returned to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane after undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for injuries in London. As the two vital cogs rejoined the side on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket posted a heartening video of the duo being welcomed by their teammates and support staff on Twitter.

Shaheen completed his recovery just in time after enduring a knee injury during Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Galle. The speedster hasn’t played a competitive game since then and has been under rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Zaman recovered from a hairline fracture on his right thumb and replaced leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who was ruled out of the World Cup squad due to injury.

In the video shared on Twitter by PCB, the two players can be seen ecstatic about rejoining the Pakistan camp. Shaheen and Zaman were given a warm welcome by their fellow teammates and support staff as they shared hugs and laughs. “Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman reunite with Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane,” read the caption.

Pakistan will be bolstered by the return of the two experienced campaigners. Shaheen will be back, leading the pace attack while Zaman will slot into Pakistan’s middle order. Shaheen was on fire in the previous edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The quickie bagged three crucial wickets in Pakistan’s opener against India, leading his team to an enthralling 10-wicket victory in Dubai. Zaman was also instrumental in Pakistan’s great run in the tournament before being knocked out by eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals.

The southpaw, however, will not play in Pakistan’s first warm-up match against England on Monday, October 17, at the GABBA. On the other hand, Shaheen has been deemed fit for the clash with the Three Lions and will be eager to find his rhythm before the main event unfolds. Pakistan will also cross swords with Afghanistan in their second warm-up match at the same venue.



Pakistan’s opening match in the Super 12 stage will be against arch-rivals India on Sunday, October 23, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two sides clashed twice in the Asia Cup, and the win-tally is tied at 1-1. With the anticipations skyrocketing, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the tournament opener.

