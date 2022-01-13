Watch: Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz Tries His Hands at Selling 'Chana', Asks Fans to Place Their Orders

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz is enjoying his time away from cricket. Recently, he shared a video of him trying to sell chanas (chickpea) donning the role of a street hawker.

Riaz, who can be a dangerous prospect when at his best, asked his followers to send in their orders.

“Your “Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day! Send your orders “kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun"?" he tweeted.

He added a post script that spending time with the handcart reminded him of his childhood days.

“P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days," he added.

The 36-year-old Riaz is in the twilight of his career having represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is so far. He has taken a combined 237 wickets at the international stage.

However, he seems to have fallen down the pegging order having last represented his country in 2020. However, Riaz claims that he still has some cricket left in him and plans to retire after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup, that is if I remain full fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. Obviously if I am performing I will carry on,” Wahab said in an interview last year.

“I think I still have two or three years of good cricket left in me. I have been in and out of the national team for a while now but I am playing in domestic cricket and also in different leagues including the Pakistan Super League and I am performing well so that is keeping me going,” he added.

