Watch: Pakistan Wicketkeeper's Mistake Results in England Getting Five Penalty Runs During Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan women’s cricket team endured a humiliating 114-run defeat against England in their final match of the 20223 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday. While the English side dominated the proceeding in all departments, they also got free five penalty runs owing to a casual error made by Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz.

The bizarre event transpired in the 15th over of England’s batting when Nawaz unconsciously dropped the ball on her removed glove. Amy Jones opted for a scoop shot to a high-waist delivery bowled by Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal prevented it from reaching the boundary.

The throw came to wicketkeeper Nawaz who was waiting beside the stumps. She had removed one of her gloves to get a better grip on the ball.

After collecting the ball, she mistakenly dropped it on her second glove. This prompted the on-field umpires to add award five penalty runs to England after some deliberation.

England though started their innings losing a couple of their batters in the first five overs itself. However, Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt were excellent with the bat with the duo repairing the early damage.

Riding on Wyatt’s 33-bll 59 and Sciver-Brunt’s quickfire 40-ball 81, England posted a mammoth total of 213/5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s batting up collapsed like a deck of cards. Only four batters from their side managed to touch the two-digit total, while others failed miserably. They finished with 99/9 in 20 overs.

With the victory, England advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as the Group B topper, winning all of their group-league matches. The Heather Knight-led unit will cross swords against hosts South Africa in the second semi-final on February 24 in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, the first semifinal will be played between India and Australia on Thursday,. India finished second in Group B with six points from their four matches. Australia topped Group A, winning all their matches.

The final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is slated to be played on Sunday, February 26.

