Watch: Pakistan's Latest Fast Bowling Sensation - Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi shatters the stumps and claims the extra-ordinary figures of 3.4-1-4-5.

A new star is born .. 17 year old Shaheen Afridi is youngest to 5 wickets in HBLPSL.. a triple wicket maiden over and 18 dots out of 22 bowled .. you kidding me..