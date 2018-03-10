Watch: Pakistan's Latest Fast Bowling Sensation - Shaheen Afridi

The inimitable Shahid Afridi for years has produced some exciting even if inconsistent moments for his country. Now even as he goes through the twilight years of his long career, another Afridi – Shaheen is taking Pakistan cricket by storm.
Having already featured recently in the Pakistan squad at the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, Shaheen, a fast bowler is now doing his thing in Pakistan Super League. The pacer took five wickets for a miserly four runs to rock the Multan Sultans when they were playing the Lahore Qalandars.
Fielding first, Lahore, courtesy Afridi’s fantastic performance, bowled out Multan for 114. Afridi returned with figures of 3.4-1-4-5 which earned him the man of the match award.
Chasing down the small target was not a problem for Lahore, as they wrapped up the matter soon in the 19th over.
“A new star is born .. 17 year old Shaheen Afridi is youngest to 5 wickets in HBLPSL.. a triple wicket maiden over and 18 dots out of 22 bowled .. you kidding me..,” Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, wrote on social media.
Shaheen Afridi is 17 years old and stands at six feet six inches. He can swing the ball both ways, bowl yorkers at will and is gifted with raw pace.
Shaheen, who idolises the legendary Wasim Akram made sensational first-class debut when he took eight wickets for just 39 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. His figures are still the best figures by a Pakistani on one’s first-class debut.
