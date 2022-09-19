WATCH: Pakistan's Naseem Shah Hones his Big-hitting Skills in Nets Ahead of England T20Is

Pakistan’s new pace sensation Naseem Shah astonished everyone with his six-hitting prowess at the Asia Cup. The speedster was recently seen honing his power-hitting during his preparation for the T20I series against England. In a YouTube video, Shah can be seen smashing big shots in the nets while practicing ahead of the first T20I in Karachi.

Pakistan have looked like a top-heavy side in the shortest format of the game. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have done most of the scoring in the recent past. The middle-order has looked brittle and it was yet again on display in the finals of the Asia Cup when Pakistan failed to chase down the target against Sri Lanka.

Naseem who is the frontline pacer for Pakistan will be looking to add another dimension to his game by improving his skills with the bat. He might be a useful lower-order batsman for his team in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 19-year-old was exceptional with the ball and impressed everyone by scalping seven wickets in five matches after making his T20I debut against India in the Asia Cup. He might share the new ball with Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who is expected to return to the side for the World Cup in Australia. The duo might form a lethal attack on Pakistan and will give a hard time to the best batters in world cricket at the moment.

Team England is in Pakistan after a long span of 18 years for a seven-match T20I series. This will be the ultimate series for both sides before the ICC T20 World Cup. The two sides will want to assess their sides thoroughly and fill any chinks that are left in their armour.

The first four fixtures will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25. While the remaining fixtures will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 30, and October 2.

