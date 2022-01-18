WATCH: Police Intervenes in Australia Cricketers' 'Loud' Celebration in Hobart; Root, Anderson Also Spotted

A few Australia and England players, including Joe Root, landed in trouble following the conclusion of the Ashes Test series Down Under on Sunday. In a bizarre incident, the likes of Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head were reportedly kicked out of a Hobart facility for their loud celebration. The three Aussies were accompanied by England Test captain Root and veteran pace bowler James Anderson.

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media in which the cricketers, donning their respective jerseys, could be seen confronting at least four police personnel. One of the officers could also be heard saying “Too loud. You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we’ve been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you.”

The first and last time #Hobart will host an #Ashes test… ‘Bit too loud’ .. Awesome pic.twitter.com/zdZ4dmcsf6— Matt de Groot (@mattdegroot_) January 18, 2022

According to a report on Telegraph, the Australian team was spotted celebrating their 4-0 Ashes victory in Salamanca Market district of Hobart. Batsman Usman Khawaja shared a video on his official Instagram account in which Lyon could be seen leading the charge while interacting with the fans. It ends with the off-spinner standing up while holding the Ashes trophy and singing “We are the Champions”.

“Gazza leading us and the @englandsbarmyarmy with True Blue,” Khawaja captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

Earlier, Australia completed a dominant 4-0 Ashes series victory over England on Sunday by winning the fifth day-night test by 146 runs with two days to spare.

“It’s pretty crazy, even as a professional cricketer these are the series you have in your diary a couple of years out,” said Cummins. “Really feels like we are building to something big. To have someone like Cameron Green in his second year to grow as a batter and bowler as well as some of the younger players … can’t wait to show our wares overseas, we really judge ourselves in all conditions.”

