WATCH: Prasidh Krishna's Bizarre Throw Hits Trent Boult as RR Pacer Falls on Ground During KKR Clash

In the crucial Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, Prasidh Krishna’s bizarre throw grabbed a lot of limelight as it hit Trent Boult’s boot and the Kiwi pacer lost his balance and eventually fell on the ground. It was the third over of the second innings when KKR opener Baba Indrajith tapped Boult’s delivery towards mid-on and ran instantly to steal a single. Krishna collected the ball quickly and aimed a direct hit at the wicketkeeper’s end, however, it hit Boult who was standing on the pitch. The Kiwi pace reacted well with a jump but it didn’t stop the ball to hit his shoes.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got the best view of the bizarre incident as Boult was smiling after falling down on the ground.

The video went viral on social media as the fans enjoyed the bizarre incident during the high-octane contest.

Earlier, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. The two-time IPL champions are going through a lean patch with five-match losing streak prior to the Royals’ clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers put out a collective performance to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below-par score of 152/5 in 20 overs. Captain Sanju Samson scored 54 runs but he took 49 balls while getting there. It was Shimron Hetmyer who scored 27 runs off 13 balls to take Rajasthan to a fighting total.

RR lost opener Devdutt Padikkal (2) cheaply as pacer Umesh Yadav (1/24) grabbed a return catch in the third over.

Samson, who hit seven boundaries and a six, joined in-form Jos Buttler (22 off 25 balls; 3x4s) and the duo tried to rally the innings, sharing 48 runs for the second wicket as KKR bowlers didn’t allow RR batters to free their arms.

Samson carved through the point to get his first four in the fourth over as RR crawled to 12 for one.

Samson and Buttler tried to break the shackles in the fifth over, which fetched RR 15 runs. The duo hammered Umesh for three boundaries, with the skipper hitting two of them.

Samson lofted Anukul Roy (1/28) over deep extra cover for his first maximum as RR amassed 11 runs in the sixth over, scoring 38 runs in power-play. The RR skipper then cut Sunil Narine (0/19) for another boundary.

But RR slipped to 55 for two after pacer Tim Southee (2/46) removed a rusty looking Buttler, who was caught by Shivam Mavi at long on.

Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals as KKR managed to restrict them to 152/5 in 20 overs.

