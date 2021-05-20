WATCH | Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Actress Prachi Singh Shares Another Viral Dance Video

Television actress Prachi Singh has once again wreaked havoc with her stunning dance moves on social media. Prachi dropped another Instagram reel on her page in which she can be seen swaying on the popular song Billo Rani from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Gol. The song was sung by Anand Raaj Anand and Richa Sharma and was picturised on John Abraham, Bipasha Basu and Arshad Warsi.

In the video, the actress could be seen performing her favourite belly dance wearing a black and white crop top and black palazzo. She was seen matching the steps beautifully with every beat of the song. She effortlessly raised the temperature with her perfect moves.

Soon after she shared the clip it went viral. It received more than 1, 200 likes and several comments. Prachi andShaw’s fans showered love on the reel in the comments section and appreciated her powerful dance moves.

The star is rumoured to be Shaw’s girlfriend. The news of the two dating made rounds during last year’s IPL season when they were seen commenting and replying to each other’s posts on the photo-sharing app. During this year’s IPL season too, Prachi had dropped heart emojis on some of the recent posts of the cricketer. After a match, Prachi shared an Instagram story that featured Shaw as he spoke at the presentation after being named man of the match. In the past, she has also shared his pictures on her Instagram Stories for special wishes. However, like many popular couples, the two have never officially commented on the nature of their relationship.

The young actress rose to popularity from the daily soap Udaan which aired on Colors TV from 2014 to 2019. Prachi played the role of Vanshika Sharma in the daily soap.

The actress is seen often sharing her dance videos with her fans on social media.

