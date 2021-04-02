WATCH-Quit Butter Chicken, But Don't Quit Biking: MS Dhoni Tells his Younger Self

What advice would MS Dhoni give to his younger self? Well, he would say give up butter chicken, give up soft drinks….but one thing he would never ask his 2005 version of himself is to give up biking. We all know Dhoni loves his toys and especially his bikes. So when MS Dhoni of 2005 met MS Dhoni of 2021, a lot came out. Check this video:

The video was released on the special occasion of India’s World Cup win a decade ago.

It was a historic moment when Team India won the World Cup in 2011, exactly 10 years ago. Since then a lot has changed in Indian cricket landscape and almost all the players from that winning team have retired, barring a few. Cricketnext takes a look at what the members of the victorious team are doing now –

MS Dhoni: Perhaps India’s most successful captain, Dhoni went on to represent the team in five more World Cups. Though he could not add any more of those trophies to his cabinet, he did take India to Champions Trophy win in 2013. In 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket, and currently is actively involved in the IPL, with his franchise CSK, which he continues to lead. of IPL 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar: After winning the WC, Tendulkar went on to play 10 more ODIs, and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013. Before doing so, he did become the only player in the world to score 100 tons. Since then, he has been taking up social causes actively. Recently, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in home quarantine currently.

Virender Sehwag: The swashbuckling batsman continued to represent India till 2015, when his form started to dip. After retirement, he is sometimes seen donning the hat of a broadcaster, is a successful businessman, and is very active on social media. He recently was a part of Road Safety World Series, where he did exceptionally well.

Gautam Gambhir: The southpaw batsman retired from cricket in 2018, and is actively involved in politics. He joined the BJP, and is an MP. He was also one of the most successful IPL captains, leading KKR to two title wins in 2012, and 2014. His last match for India was in 2016, post which he lost his spot in the side.

Virat Kohli: He is one of the two players who are playing international cricket, from that team of 2011. After taking over team reigns from Dhoni, he has taken India to different heights. His personal form has been excellent and it is safe to say that he has gone on to become best batsman in the world. Under his leadership, Team India managed to reach the final of the World Test Championship, and will play against New Zealand in June. Currently, he is busy with preparations for the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh: He was the player of the tournament in that 2011 World Cup. Right after the triumph, he beat cancer and managed to make a successful comeback in the team. But his performances took a beating and was in and out of the team regularly. He announced his retirement in 2019 and has been campaigning successfully in fight against cancer.