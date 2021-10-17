WATCH: Radha Yadav Takes One-Handed Stunner in Women's Big Bash League

Indian women cricketer Radha Yadav took a one-handed stunner to gain all the limelight at the women’s Big Bash League. Turning up for Sydney Sixers, she leaped in the air and plucked the ball with her left hand. The batter on the receiving end was Millon Du Preez. It was a superb catch and soon her teammates joined in to celebrate. Watch:

Later, she bowled well to account for two more wickets of Perth Scorchers. Her India mate Shefali Verma too batted brilliantly, slamming 57 off 50 balls.

India’s Shafali Verma struck a half-century and Radha Yadav scalped two batters in Sydney Sixers’ five-wicket win in the Women’s Big Bash League but Poonam Yadav’s effort did not yield a desired result as her team Brisbane Heat lost its match on Sunday. Young opener Shafali struck 57 off 50 balls with six hits to the fence in Sixers’ successful run chase against Hobart Hurricanes, who made 125 for nine.

Apart from Shafali’s knock, Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry hit 27 runs off 33 balls as they reached 129 for five in 19.3 overs.Left-arm spinner Radha got rid of compatriot Richa Ghosh (46 of 46) and Sasha Moloney (22 off 16 balls) to help Sixers restrict Hurricane to a modest total.

In another match, leg-spinner Poonam dismissed experienced Beth Mooney (40) and Heather Graham (6) to help Brisbane Heat restrict Perth Scorchers to 137 for seven after inviting them to bat first.Heat also ended up at the score of 137 for nine and later Scorchers won the contest via one-over eliminator.

