Watch: Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar react to good chai in South Africa

The India A team is scheduled to play against South Africa A in three four-day fixtures. Besides focusing on the game and their practice, the men’s cricket team also seems to be enjoying a surprisingly good cup of tea in South Africa.

A video shared by leg spinner Rahul Chahar on Instagram left netizens in splits as he along with fellow teammates Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar, expressed their reaction to a good cup of tea in the morning. The video showed the three cricketers taking a sip of the tea, following which they stood up and exclaimed, “Aahaa aahaaa.” Captioning the video, Chahar wrote, “Our reaction when we get good chai in South Africa.”

The video footage shared on Instagram has left many fans of the cricketer in splits. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “waah Rahul bhaiya ab leg spinner ke saath saath memes bhi. Waise all the best for today’s match, so excited to watch you (Wow Rahul brother, besides being a leg spinner, you have also started sharing memes).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

The trio of cricketers joined the men’s cricket squad of India A team for their red-ball matches in South Africa.

The 22-year-old cricketer has been sharing sneak peeks into the shenanigans that take place in between the matches and practice sessions. In his previous Instagram post, Chahar showed how he and his fellow teammates feel after an exhausting practice session. Sharing a picture from Bloemfontein, South Africa, Chahar and pace bowler Navdeep were seen lying on the ground soaking in the sunlight after a tiring practice session. Captioning the picture, Chahar wrote, “We were made for sunny days.” The caption was followed by a series of hashtags which read, “Team India,” and “done for the day.”

Have you checked out Chahar’s Instagram update yet?

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here