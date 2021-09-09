Watch: Rahul Chahar Reacts After Finding His Name in India's T20 WC Squad

The 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be in Oman and UAE, has been announced. The squad has as many as six players from the defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians. The selectors have reposed their faith in young leg spinner Rahul Chahar ahead of experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. For the leggie, this is like a dream come true moment, for he was in the reserves for the Under-19 World Cup that was played in New Zealand three years ago.

Mumbai Indians celebrated the moment and posted a video on their social media platforms. The caption read: “PRICELESS! That moment when you read your name in the World Cup squad!"

“Yes!" says Chahar in the video, and the excitement is visible as his teammates and staff members in the Mumbai Indians camp congratulate him.

“It took a lot of hard work. I missed out on the 2019 World Cup. The World Cup is a huge thing. You get few chances to represent your country in tournaments like these. I am excited and a little emotional," he says in the video.

Chahar made his T20I debut against West Indies in 2019, but since then has played only 5 matches for India, picking seven wickets. As far as his performance in the IPL is concerned, the leg-spinner has played 38 matches and picked 41 wickets.

In IPL 2020, he played a pivotal role for Mumbai Indians, with 15 wickets for the defending champions.

