WATCH: Rahul Chahar Shows Dissent at umpire, Throws Sunglasses After His LBW Appeal Was Denied

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar would have had hoped to impress the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors with his performance when he was named in the country’s A team for their tour of South Africa. But the 22-year-old failed to do so during the first unofficial Test match of three-match series between India A and South Africa. Other than having a forgettable outing in the first innings of the match, Rahul also hogged the media headlines for all the wrong reasons as a video clip of him throwing his sunglasses and arguing with the umpires during Bloemfontein unofficial Test is doing round on the internet.

Take a look at Rahul’s on-field altercation with the umpire:

Rahul Chahar might get pulled up here, showing absolute dissent to the umpires call.A double appeal and throwing his equipment. #SAAvINDA Footage credit - @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/TpXFqjB94y — Fantasy Cricket Pro (@FantasycricPro) November 24, 2021

The incident took place during the 128th over of South Africa A’s innings and Sinethemba Qeshile was batting at 56 (95 balls). On the fourth ball of the over, Rahul made an LBW appeal against Qeshile after trapping him in front of the wicket. But the umpire denied his appeal. After that, as shown in the footage, Rahul was seen throwing his sunglasses on the ground and getting involved in a heated discussion with the umpire.

Meanwhile, Qeshile went on to score an unbeaten 72 runs off 120 balls as South Africa A declared their innings for 507 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

At the end of the first innings of the match, Rahul finished as India’s most expensive bowler as he conceded 125 runs in just 28.3 overs while taking just one wicket. Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla picked two wickets each while Umran Malik also chipped in with one scalp. For the home side, SA-A skipper Pieter Malan starred with the bat as he scored 163 runs off 282 balls. Malan’s knock was studded with 19 boundaries.

In reply, India A scored 308 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the third Day’s play.

